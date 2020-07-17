Sixty-one at UW on Dean’s & Dean’s Freshmen Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Fremont County, 19 students from Washakie County and two students from Hot Springs County on the 2020 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu.
Students are:
Dubois
Ione R. Chandler
Dalton J. Finley
Julia E. Halmay
Jesse McClellen Hawk
Lander
Erik Blunck
Ethan P. Colovich
Carly Samantha Hutson
Reily O. Keith
Morgan Kitchen
Nathan Linton
Benjamin T. Logue
Gabriel J. Lowham
Flint J. Pokorny
Emilee B. Robins
Tessa Elise Rodgers
Alexiss Romero
Abra Rusher
Paul Spriggs
Rachael Troxel
Jackson G. Weller
Jedediah Welsh
Riverton
Citlalli Almejo-Ponce
Kaylee M. Bond
Kaylee Brink
Landon Matthew Cleveland
Mackenzie R. Dickinson
Alec A. Gaddie
Jorden James
Amanda Lyn Jane Johnston
Steven J. Jones
Kelvin Maundu Kinyatta
Kyriessa Raishelle Lane
Simon Lutz
Cole F. Nelson
Alec Richardson
Emily F. Roseno
Zoe G. Tyler
Nancy Von Webb
Connor D. Wilkinson
Shoshoni
Bridgette Fullmer
Ten Sleep
Kinley M. Erickson
Riley Marie Erickson
Thermopolis
Cassandra Norskog
Courtney N. Yarrington
Worland
Nathan T. Barrus
Alexa N. Caballero
Wyatt S. Douglas
Madison M. DuPree
Joshua L. Kelton
Matthew J. Kelton
Jacob K. Lamm
Sydney Ann Montgomery
Quinn Myers
James C. Porter
Katelin N. Scheuerman
Brooke Seidel
Ann Marie Stephens
Charlee E. Townsend
Aaron Thomas Vigil
Juliana L. Warren
Emily Morgan Wheeler