Sixty-one at UW on Dean’s & Dean’s Freshmen Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Fremont County, 19 students from Washakie County and two students from Hot Springs County on the 2020 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Dubois

Ione R. Chandler

Dalton J. Finley

Julia E. Halmay

Jesse McClellen Hawk

Lander

Erik Blunck

Ethan P. Colovich

Carly Samantha Hutson

Reily O. Keith

Morgan Kitchen

Nathan Linton

Benjamin T. Logue

Gabriel J. Lowham

Flint J. Pokorny

Emilee B. Robins

Tessa Elise Rodgers

Alexiss Romero

Abra Rusher

Paul Spriggs

Rachael Troxel

Jackson G. Weller

Jedediah Welsh

Riverton

Citlalli Almejo-Ponce

Kaylee M. Bond

Kaylee Brink

Landon Matthew Cleveland

Mackenzie R. Dickinson

Alec A. Gaddie

Jorden James

Amanda Lyn Jane Johnston

Steven J. Jones

Kelvin Maundu Kinyatta

Kyriessa Raishelle Lane

Simon Lutz

Cole F. Nelson

Alec Richardson

Emily F. Roseno

Zoe G. Tyler

Nancy Von Webb

Connor D. Wilkinson

Shoshoni

Bridgette Fullmer

Ten Sleep

Kinley M. Erickson

Riley Marie Erickson

Thermopolis

Cassandra Norskog

Courtney N. Yarrington

Worland

Nathan T. Barrus

Alexa N. Caballero

Wyatt S. Douglas

Madison M. DuPree

Joshua L. Kelton

Matthew J. Kelton

Jacob K. Lamm

Sydney Ann Montgomery

Quinn Myers

James C. Porter

Katelin N. Scheuerman

Brooke Seidel

Ann Marie Stephens

Charlee E. Townsend

Aaron Thomas Vigil

Juliana L. Warren

Emily Morgan Wheeler







