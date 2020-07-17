Sinks Canyon Master Plan Open for Public Comment

Wyoming State Parks is seeking public input on the Master Plan for Sinks Canyon State Park in Lander, Wyoming. The public comment period will be from July 20, to August 18.

Comments can be submitted using the form posted on the Sinks Canyon Master Plan website or by mail to the Wyoming State Parks Planning Section, 4th Floor, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY, 82002.

A public meeting to review the Master Plan will be held online at 4:30 p.m. July 28, 2020. The meeting will convene via web conference and is open to the public. Details are available online and a recording of the meeting will be posted on the Sinks Canyon State Park website.

The Sinks Canyon State Park Master Plan is a 20-year plan for the park, directing future improvements and guiding continued management of the park as a major recreational asset for Wyoming. The process was structured in four phases over the past year, which involved collecting information, feedback, and ideas about ways to both enhance the visitor experience at the park and preserve its resources for future generations to enjoy.

This public comment period will be the last opportunity for the public to weigh in on this plan before it is approved and put into action. While the meeting has shifted online, there are still opportunities for the public to make their voices heard regarding the future of the park.

For more information and to stay up to date with the project, please visit the plan’s website, or call the State Parks Planning Section at 307-777-6968.