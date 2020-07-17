Shoshoni to Riverton chip dealing project set next week

Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crews are continuing their summer season with work in Fremont County.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Drivers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, and pilot cars will control speeds through the chip-sealing zone.

WYDOT’s work is expected to conclude next week on WY28 between Lander and South Pass, and chip sealing is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 23, on 5.61 miles of US26/WY789 between Shoshoni and Riverton.

The chip sealing between Shoshoni, including inside the Shoshoni town limits, is expected to take about a week to complete.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Kevin Maynard of South Pass. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important maintenance work is being completed.”

“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Maynard said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”