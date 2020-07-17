Red Flag Warning today: critical fire weather exists

Critical fire weather is likely across portions of central Wyoming this afternoon and evening including a majority of Fremont County, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

It will be hot and breezy with Isolated late day thunderstorms possible in the south and portions of the west.

Today’s high temperatures are predicted to reach 98 degrees in Thermopolis and Worland, 97 in Shoshoni, 95 in Riverton, 93 in Jeffrey City, 92 in Lander and 82 in Dubois.