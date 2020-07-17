Paula Mae Merryman (Lotz), 95, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in her home in Lander, Wyoming, surrounded by her beloved family.

Paula was born on January 18, 1925 to Paul and Leona Lotz in Grace, Idaho. Her father worked for Utah Power and Light and she spent her childhood at power plants in Soda Springs, Idaho and Provo, Utah. After graduating High School, Paula worked at Geneva Steel in their office.

In 1948, she met William “Bill” Merryman. They were married on May 24, 1950 in Provo, Utah. While living in Provo, they had four children.

In 1962, they moved to Lander, Wyoming. Paula worked in the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office for 26 years. She had the distinction of being the first female Treasurer in Fremont County. She retired from that position in October 1992.

Paula was a 77-year member of The Order of Eastern Star, was a Past Worthy Grand Matron of Wyoming and served as Guardian of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 17. She was also a long-time member of P.E.O., United Methodist Women, and a Girl Scout Leader. She spent countless hours volunteering at the Methodist Thrift Shop. In 2018, Bill and Paula were chosen to be The Grand Marshalls in the annual 4th of July Pioneer Days Parade.

Paula and Bill loved their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and supported their activities by traveling all over the state and country to watch concerts, plays, games, and swim meets. Paula even got yellow carded at a soccer game for a call made on her grandson.

Paula was preceded in death by the love of her life; Bill, her parents, and her brother; Eugene.

Paula is survived by her four children; Gayle Adams (Randy), Penny Briggs (Robert), Linda Hulme (Brad) and Randy Merryman; 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM.

Memorial contributions can be made to Olivet Chapter #3 Eastern Star Scholarship Fund or Frontier Hospice in care of Hudson’s Funeral Home.

Please sign the on-line family book at www.hudsonsfh.com