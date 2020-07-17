Passing Lanes coming between Moneta & Waltman

A long-awaited project to install 7 sets of passing lanes between Shoshoni and Casper is scheduled to begin next week on US20/26. The $5.8 million project begins about 3 miles east of Moneta (milepost 76) and continues to Waltman (milepost 51.6).

The new US20/26 passing lanes will be located between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7)



“Work is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 23, on passing lane 7, closest to Shoshoni,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. “Drivers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes when work begins.”



The other major work on the project involves removal of surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the Waltman Rest Area parking area.



“The rest area will be closed for up to 2 weeks during the project,” Tharp said. “Citizens will receive 10 days notice prior to the rest area closure.”



Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the US20/26 passing lane project. The contractor was awarded the contract on July 18, 2019, by the Wyoming Transportation Commission; contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.