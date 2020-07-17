Friday Night Cruise; Balloon Rally, Car & Bike Show on

The culminating events of the 2020 Riverton Rendezvous are on tap this weekend, beginning this evening with the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car and Bike Show’s Friday night cruise.

The classic cars and bikes will parade from Sutherland’s parking lot to downtown where they will be parked along Main Street for the public to view. A hot air balloon candlestick demonstration will be part of the attraction as well as food vendors.

Saturday at the break of dawn the 40th annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally will lift off in earnest from the soccer field at Central Wyoming College. This year there will be two flights of balloons each day as 30 balloons are participating, the largest number in some years. Spectators will be limited to the edges of the launch field, no one but balloon crews and safety officers will be permitted on the field itself.

As a part of the car show, an Autocross is on tap at the CWC West parking lot Saturday and Sunday adjacent to the big car and bike show, and the Riverton Summer Rendezvous games will be held at City Park.

An event that will now come along every five years is the “All Class” reunion for Riverton High School. In fact, anyone came come. It’s a celebration of Riverton, said Julie Buller, who is helping to sponsor the event. It will be held at the Riverton Country Club.

Unfortunately, due to the very dry conditions, there will be no large fireworks exhibition this year. The vendor, Flying Phoenix Fireworks, decided it was too dry to have the show safely.