The Wind River Casino will reopen for business this coming Wednesday, July 22nd according to a post on its Facebook Page.

“Stay tuned to our Facebook page for more info about the changes that we’ve made to keep our patrons and employees safe,” was this day’s post. “We hope to see you all very soon.”

The Casino has been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although the Red Willow Restaurant was providing curb-side pickup of meals.