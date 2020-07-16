Food Distribution On Now at 789 Casino Parking Lot

The Northern Arapaho Tribe Food Distribution Program is open today in the parking lot at the 789 Casino south of Riverton. Fresh fruit and produce is today’s offering, and it’s first come, first served. The food boxes are available to anyone, they are not limited to just tribal members.

Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

H.S. Students from StS, WI, LV helped

Austin Hill placed two boxes in a vehicle

Martin Brown had one box for this car.

Sammi Ware and Liz Salway directed vehicles to the pick-up point.