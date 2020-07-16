Breaking News

Fire Weather Watch in effect from Friday afternoon

Article Updated: July 16, 2020
Fire Danger in Yellowstone is high, but on the Wind River Reservation the fire danger is very high. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Fremont County Fire Ban Still in Place

As the weekend approaches, a reminder that there is a fire ban in place across Fremont County as conditions are ripe for fire with low humidity, hot temperatures and windy conditions. A fire just south of Worland is now over 7800 acres, and it started Tuesday. Conditions here are similar to those in Worland.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday afternoon due to the local conditions. Friday’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Meanwhile…

Yellowstone’s fire danger raised to HIGH

  • The parkwide wildland fire danger for Yellowstone National Park is now  HIGH.
  • There are currently no active wildland fires in the park.
  • There are no fire restrictions currently in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

