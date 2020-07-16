Fire Weather Watch in effect from Friday afternoon

Fremont County Fire Ban Still in Place

As the weekend approaches, a reminder that there is a fire ban in place across Fremont County as conditions are ripe for fire with low humidity, hot temperatures and windy conditions. A fire just south of Worland is now over 7800 acres, and it started Tuesday. Conditions here are similar to those in Worland.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday afternoon due to the local conditions. Friday’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Meanwhile…

Yellowstone’s fire danger raised to HIGH