Fire Weather Watch in effect from Friday afternoon

Fremont County Fire Ban Still in Place
As the weekend approaches, a reminder that there is a fire ban in place across Fremont County as conditions are ripe for fire with low humidity, hot temperatures and windy conditions. A fire just south of Worland is now over 7800 acres, and it started Tuesday. Conditions here are similar to those in Worland.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday afternoon due to the local conditions. Friday’s weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Meanwhile…
Yellowstone’s fire danger raised to HIGH
- The parkwide wildland fire danger for Yellowstone National Park is now HIGH.
- There are currently no active wildland fires in the park.
- There are no fire restrictions currently in place or planned in the park.
- Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
- All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
- The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
- Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.