Worland Fire now over 7,800 Acres at Pistol Draw

Article Updated: July 16, 2020
The wildland fire south of Worland grew by over 5,000 acres of grass and brush since Wednesday morning. BLM Photo

Due to hot, dry and windy conditions, the Neiber Fire in Washakie County has grown to approximately 7,800 acres today. The Bureau of Land Management will be transitioning to a Type 3 Incident Management Team and additional firefighting resources have been ordered. The fire is burning in the Pistol Draw area some 20 miles south of Worland.

