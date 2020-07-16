Worland Fire now over 7,800 Acres at Pistol Draw

Due to hot, dry and windy conditions, the Neiber Fire in Washakie County has grown to approximately 7,800 acres today. The Bureau of Land Management will be transitioning to a Type 3 Incident Management Team and additional firefighting resources have been ordered. The fire is burning in the Pistol Draw area some 20 miles south of Worland.
