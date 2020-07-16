CWC will have Rodeo, Cross Country Only This Fall

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced July 13 a plan for the upcoming athletic season. In a press release from NJCAA, the plan is to move all close-contact sports to the spring semester. This announcement came with recent concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO, said in the press release. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

For Central Wyoming College this means women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s soccer will all move their season to the spring semester. Cross country however will start their season as normal in the fall as well as the rodeo team, which falls under a different organization. Winter sports will start their competitive season in January, this includes men’s and women’s basketball.

We will have a light first semester with just rodeo and cross country competing but when the spring hits we will be rockin and rollin with all sports competing basically at the same time. Schedules are currently being adjusted and with the great staff we have here at CWC along with the help of this community I am confident we will be able to make things run smoothly and efficiently. ” Steve Barlow, dean of students and athletic director

Each sport within the NJCAA Region IX will meet soon to determine the 60-day window for practice this fall. Cross country athletes will be on campus to start training Aug. 1, as their season is unchanged, but the other sports team arrival dates will vary depending on when their 60-days will start.

“Currently, I think it makes sense to move most of our sports programs to the spring and I am very happy that we will be able to practice and scrimmage in the fall,” Barlow said. “This will allow all programs to have valuable fall preparation so we should have a great competitive spring.”

CWC is following all guidelines from national and local health officials which will determine the reopening plan for all students. Currently, CWC plans to open when classes start Aug. 24. The plan includes daily health screenings, social distancing, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas.

For more information about CWC’s reopening plan and COVID-19 go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus/

For more information about NJCAA and the recent press release go to https://www.njcaa.org/COVID19