BOCES’ Benson tapped for Wind River Job Corps Center Director

The Executive Director of the Fremont County Board of Cooperative Education Services, Dr. Kristen Benson, has been named the new Center Director of the Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton.

She announced her decision to the BOCES board this week. She has been the Executive Director since the passing of former director Sandy Barton in November of 2017.

“I received a call from the Chief Operating Officer of API (Alternative Perspectives Inc., the new operator of the center ) at my office just out of the blue some three weeks ago and asked if id be interested in the local Job Corps Director’s position,” Benson told Wyotoday.com. “I did not say yes right away. I wanted to talk with some people first. Two weeks later, after those conversations, and after they offered the job to me, I told them I would take it.”

Benson said she first started working at BOCES as the Career and Technical Program Coordinator under Larry Christensen, who was the CTE Director for BOCES. “When Larry retired I moved up to be the CTE Director and served in that capacity for six to seven years under Executive Director Sandy Barton. When she passed away, the board appointed me the Director in November of 2017.”

Benson was at BOCES during an incredible growth period for the program. “We started trying to get more CTE curriculum in the local schools in Fremont and Hot Springs counties, including Fire Science, Energy Exploration, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), Prostart Hospitality, Professional Teaching Standards Certification and Athletic Trainer certifications,” she said.

Barton and Benson were successful in obtaining a $2.2 million grant for the Green Construction Program, which was offered on the Reservation and in Lander and Riverton on a four-year contract.

When asked what her most memorable accomplishments at BOCES are, Benson said Fremont County had the largest number of CNA training programs in the state which led to the formation of FCCNAA, the Fremont County CNA Association, the only one in the state. Because of that, CNA’s from across the state came here to learn and get support. Just like being a freshman in high school, CNA’s are on the low rung of health care. “For example, we had Casper sending their CNAs here to join,” she said. Benson also noted the Health Care programs offered to middle school students resulted in a very close cooperation with the Lander and Riverton hospitals. “It was awesome, we had a spectacular working relationship and we both worked to put the program together.”

She also had a hand, albeit a small one, in getting a Job Corps Center located in Riverton. “Sandy was the catalyst for that, but I traveled with her all over the country to see the best centers and those not so good because we wanted our center to be the best,” she said. “We traveled all ovr the state to inform people about Job Corps, debunk old myths about the programs and explained what it was.”

Benson said she was not looking for a new job when this opportunity popped up. “I had been approached by Job Corps contractors in the past, but I was just getting my feet on the ground at BOCES and wasn’t interested.

She said API had not been in contact with her prior to their first offer. “I’m stoked about the new position.”

For a short time, several months, Benson will wear two hats, staying with BOCES until a new director is found, but she said that would be only after regular work hours at Job Corps and on weekends. “We’re advertising pretty aggressively for my replacement.

