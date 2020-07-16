Arts Council Fellowship Recipients Announced

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing, and Performing Arts.

Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Diana Baumbach of Laramie, Shawn Bush of Casper, and Rachel Hawkinson of Casper. Honorable mentions were awarded to Barrie Bryant of Kirby, Carli Holcomb of Casper, and Mona Monroe of Alta.

Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Betsy Bernfeld of Wilson in Poetry, Susan Marsh of Jackson in Fiction, and Shreve Stockton of Ten Sleep in Creative Nonfiction. An honorable mention was given to Kate Northrop of Laramie in the poetry category.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Aaron Davis of Jackson and Abby Webster of Wilson. An honorable mention was awarded to Andrew Wheelock of Laramie.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Anne Mason of Laramie and Luke Dakota Zender of Jackson. Honorable mentions were awarded to Patrick Konesko of Laramie and Gina Patterson of Jackson.

Fellowships are merit based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s Fellowships were Iwan Bagus and Nicole Herden for Visual Arts, Mesha Maren, Marie Mutsuki Mockett, and Kathryn Savage for Creative Writing, and Tara McGovern and Claro de los Reyes for Performing Arts.