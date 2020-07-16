Another Sweetwater County Coronavirus-Related Death

Fremont County reports 21 new cases since Saturday

A Sweetwater County woman identified previously as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older woman had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 23 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,605 lab-confirmed cases and 380 probable cases reported.

Fremont County now has recorded 21 new coronavirus cases since Saturday and has 101 active cases. Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, the county has seen 416 cases with 315 recovered. There have been nine local deaths.

Hot Springs County has recorded no new active cases with 12 out of 12 cases recovered.

Washakie County has eight current active cases. Since March, Washakie county has recorded 43 cases with 35 recovered and five deaths.

WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:

· Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed

· Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical

· Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable

Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total according to official death certificate information. Death certificates note whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to the person’s death according to medical opinion. If the disease neither caused nor contributed to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related of deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.