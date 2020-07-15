Walmart To Require Masks For Shoppers

Walmart will require guests inside of all stores nationwide to wear a face mask beginning July 20th. Walmart joins Starbucks, Best Buy and Costco as recent retail giants requiring a face mask to help stem the spread of COVID-19.



“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” says Walmart in a Press Release

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a release Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of CNBC