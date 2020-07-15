Aug 13, 1979 – Jul 10, 2020

Tyrel Lee Teran, 40, of Riverton passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Huntsman Institute in Salt Lake after a short courageous battle with cancer. He fought hard all the way to the end confident that he would beat it. Tyrel was diagnosed in January he scheduled his treatments and appointments around his daughter’s basketball games as that was something positive that he looked forward to. She was the light of his life!! He also loved his little babies: Snowy, Mora, Nico, Kiiya’anii, Roma, Kayley, Kolby and Kaizlee so much which perked him up and brought him joy while battling cancer.

A viewing and wake will be at the Ronnie Oldman residence 300 Left Hand Ditch Road, Friday evening, July 17, 2020. Traditional Native American funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the St. Stephen’s Indian School Gym. Burial will follow at the Oldman Cemetery on Left hand Ditch Road. A reception/gathering will follow at the Elks Lodge in Riverton.

Covid-19 precautions will include temperature screenings at the door. Masks are not required but recommended and appreciated during the ceremonies.

Tyrel was born August 13, 1979 in Lander, Wyoming to Dennis Lee Teran, Sr. and Alvina “Mae” Aragon. His Indian name: Red Eagle Sun was given to him by George Moss. He grew up in Riverton graduating Riverton High School in 1998. During his senior year he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. serving for 8 years. He received electronic training, Avionics and Book Keeping in Pensacola, Florida, New River North Carolina and Miramar, Calif. He also attended Coastal Carolina College. He was working for St. Stephen’s Indian School as IT Manager for over 10 years.

Tyrel was a man of faith and prayer who believed in the Native American Culture. He was always willing to help others and take care of many in need with his infectious smile, calming presence and incredible sense of humor. He held no grudges loving everyone and keeping his patience despite inadequate officiating at sports.

He married Robin Theresa Oldman on December 17, 2005 in Riverton. Tyrel loved his family providing for his wife, Robin and daughter, Halle. He was an awesome uncle who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed taking pictures of everything including Indian relays, pow wows, life, birthdays, weddings, senior photos, rodeos & roping’s and especially the all the local athletes in action. He-enjoyed watching all types of sports and looked forward to playing softball during the summers, but the thing that brought him a lot of happiness is when he would be able play a lot of golf with his wife and his buddies. Tyrel also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Oldman-Teran; their daughter, Halle Robinson and Hudda Curry of Riverton; mother, Alvina “Mae” and husband Bob Aragon; Father-in-law, Ronnie Oldman; Mother-in-law, Arnella Oldman; grandparents, Eva Mead, Tony and Lillian Aragon, Leonard J Moss sr; uncle, Frank Mead, Jr.; brothers, Dennis Teran, Jr. and Robert Aragon, Jr.; sisters, Nicole Aragon, Trina Harris, Kristi Wescott, Martha Bragg; brothers-in-law, Greg J. Oldman, Clarence Oldman, Andrew Oldman, and Troy Timbana; sisters-in-law, Little Raven Oldman and Shae-lynn Oldman; numerous nieces and nephews as well as the families of the Teran, Aragon, Harris, Wescott, Underwood, Brown, Oldman, Haukaas, Ute, Moss, Timbana’s, Halls and Shakespeare’s.

Tyrel was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Teran, Sr.; uncle, Erwin Teran; grandma, Flossie Brown; brother, Calvin Brown; mother in-law Theresa Moss and numerous uncles, aunts, grandmas, grandpas and other family members of the Teran, Brown, Oldman, Addison, and Jenkin, Haukaas, Ute families.

We apologize to those that we were not able to mention. We have a large family and many friends; we love you all and appreciate the help that you have given during this hardship. Thank you and God Bless you all.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Indian School or the Riverton Elks Lodge in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.