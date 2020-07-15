Senia Hanan Sanke

Jul 8, 2020 – Jul 11, 2020

Senia Hanan Sankey was born in Lander, WY July 8, 2020 to Keiyonna Sankey and brother, Darain Zay Perry. Senia passed away in Riverton on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The time Senia spent with Keiyonna and Darain she was a happy little girl. Her brother, Darian, loved his little sister and always said to everybody Senia was his baby and said “I have my baby”. He was always loving on Senia and was always by her side. Keiyonna was so happy when Senia came into the world and loved her very much like there was no tomorrow.

Senia is survived by mother, Keiyonna Kristain Sankey; brother, Darian Zay Perry; grandparents, Nora and Gary Sankey, Jr; aunts, Gina Chavis, Stacie Sankey, Sigouraey (Challis Brown) Sankey, and Staphanie (Jared) C’Hair; uncle, Clayton Sankey; cousins/brothers, Bradley Pierce Sankey and Caladen Joseph Chavis; nephew, Red Eagle Pierce Sankey; and cousins/sisters, Kyler Jade Sankey, Amelie Bailey Chavis, Naliegh Aurora Gardner, Auri Reagen Gardner, Keira Natalie Gardner, Kenadie Karissa Gardner, Lyndsay Sankey, Koy and baby girl Sankey.

Senia was preceded in death by uncle, Garen Keith “Beesh” Sankey; paternal great grandparents, Ursula Wallowingbull Sankey and Floyd Sankey; maternal great grandparents, Josephine Goodman and Miller Redcherries, Sr., grandfathers, Bryan Mitchell Sankey, Anthony Dean Swimmer, and Clifford Lamebear; and grandmother, Noreen Redcherries.

Wake will be at 1717 E Park Street in Riverton, WY where she will spend one last night in her home, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at WallowingBull Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.