No West Nile Virus Detected To Date in Fremont County

The weekly mosquito capture report from Fremont County Weed and Pest indicates a lot of mosquitos are out there, but so far none have been found to carry the West Nile Virus.

The Culex species is the one that carries the virus. Traps captured 568 skeeters yesterday in Riverton, 477 of those on North Smith Road. The Railroad Avenue Riverwalk site captured 88 mosquitos, 16 of which were Culex, and on West Main Street there were five caught in the trap there.

Lander trap sites captured nine mosquitos, all Culex and, in Hudson, 18 mosquitos were trapped with six Culex in the mix.

There was no report from Pavillion, the Wind River Reservation, Dubois and Shoshoni.