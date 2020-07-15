LIEAP Received CARES Act Supplemental Assistance

The Wyoming Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) received $2.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help low-income households directly impacted by COVID-19 with home heating and energy bills.

Wyoming LIEAP, administered through the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), has expanded to include the federally funded LIEAP CARES program.

“Wyoming families shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their home energy bills,” said Brenda Ilg, DFS LIEAP program manager. “This critical funding will help us help families stay afloat. It will give peace of mind to thousands of current LIEAP recipients, and to many other Wyoming citizens who may become eligible for the program due to income loss.”

“We know these are challenging times for Wyoming families, and we are here to help. We strongly encourage families and individuals who think they may be eligible to apply,” continued Ilg.

Applications will be accepted through the summer months, and again at the start of the 2020-2021 LIEAP season. Current LIEAP recipients, who submitted a LIEAP application between September 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020, should call 1-800-246-4221 to request the additional CARES assistance.

Households that believe they may now qualify for LIEAP assistance should submit a LIEAP application. Applications may be submitted online at https://www.lieapwyo.org/. Applications may also be faxed and sent by mail. The fax and mailing information is printed on the application. Application information is also available at https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/home-utilities-energy-assistance/low-income-energy-assistance-lieap/.

Eligibility for LIEAP is based on gross household income, household size, and whether the applicant is responsible for paying the home energy costs.