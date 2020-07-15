Aug 21, 1948 – Jul 11, 2020

George Warren, 71, of St. Stephens passed away at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A wake will be held at his home, 702 Rendezvous Road, starting at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A graveside will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Benjamin George Warren was born on August 21, 1948 in Arapahoe, WY to Phillip Stanley Warren, Sr. and Mary Frances (Antelope) Warren. He attended school at St. Stephen’s Mission, he then went to boarding school, Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma. He later earned his G.E.D. taking night classes at Colorado Mountain College in Rifle, CO.

George was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended church every Sunday until his health prevented him.

On September 24, 1968 he married Avis Blanche Chamberlain in Lander, WY. They were married for over 39 years before Avis passed in 2006. He lived in Colorado for 20 years before moving home to the Wind River Reservation, his forever home.

George worked in the oilfield, worked on the new highway as a security guard in Glenwood Canyon in Colorado, and was a maintenance man at WalMart until retirement.

George was a Denver Bronco Fan through and through as well as an avid Oklahoma Sooner fan. He also liked watching wrestling and bull riding on T.V., and telling jokes. He made his claim to fame by having a small part in the Bill Murray movie, “Larger than Life”. Having his grandchildren around him was the best and he loved them all.

He is survived by his son, Gerald Victor Warren of St. Stephens; daughters, Helen Smart of St. Stephens’ and Jeffrene Fowler of Dickinson, ND; brothers, Phillip Stanley Warren, Jr., Francis “Frenchie” Warren, Gail (Cathy) Ridgeley, Eugene (Rowena) Ridgeley, and Ben (Rita) Ridgeley; sisters, Catherine June Eagle, Agnes Ann Warren, and Eugenie (Steve) Huizdak; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. He is also survived by Christi Lindevald and family in CA; family in California, several nieces and nephews; and extended families of Wallowingbull, Jenkins, Trumbull, Yellowplume, Revere, Duran, Goggles, Shakespeare, and Coombs family in Colorado. We apologize if anyone was left out.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Warren and Mary Antelope; wife, Avis Warren; grandson, Gabrielle Thomas; sisters, Donna Jean Warren, Mary Lorraine Headly, Brenda Gould, and Betty Ridgely; brother, Herman Joseph Warren; and his grandparents.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.