Food Bank, E. Shoshone Received Buffalo Meat

The Corona Virus outbreak was responsible for the cancelation of this year’s annual Lander Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Buffalo Barbecue at City Park. The Buffalo BBQ is the major fund raiser for Lander Rotary’s local and International service projects including the world wide eradication of Polio, local scholarships and youth programs, support for the Lander Community Food Bank and the Lander weekly free Community meal.

Through the generosity of the Raynolds family, Lander Rotary had hundreds of pounds of bison meat that had been cut, processed, wrapped, and frozen in preparation of serving the meat at the BBQ. With no place to use it, the club decided to sell the meat to the public and asked that the public consider donating a portion of their purchase to local food banks. The Funds raised through the sale were earmarked for the Lander Rotary service projects noted above.

The public demand for the bison meat was overwhelming; nearly all of the meat was spoken for within days of it being offered. As a result of the donation of meat by the public, Lander Rotary was able to donate 48 brats and 100 burger patties plus a $400 check to the Care and Share Food Bank in Lander and 44 brats and 300 burger patties to the Eastern Shoshone Food Distribution program in Fort Washakie.