First Lady Jennie Gordon Inspected Mobile Meat Lab

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon is in Fremont County today inspecting local food programs and touring facilities as a part of her Hunger Initiative – Food From the Farm & Ranch Program.

This is the First Lady’s second trip to Fremont County in recent history. In May she visited Jared Hamilton’s Wyoming Custom Meats Inc. in Hudson to witness the first donation of hamburger from Wyoming ranchers to the Food Bank of the Rockies in Casper.

Today, the First Lady spent much of the morning and the early afternoon at Central Wyoming College’s Alpine Science Institute in Sinks Canyon to learn about the college’s newly acquired mobile meat science lab. She later was scheduled to visit a truck farm near Lander and then this evening to tour Beau Sheets’ new meat processing plant just off Airport Road on top of Griffey Hill. If time allows, she will then visit the Riverton Farmer’s Market at City Park.

First Lady Jennie Gordon received a tour and explantation of the workings of CWC’s new Mobile Meat Science lab earlier today. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

This morning, CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall welcomed Gordon to the Alpine Science Institute and gave her a brief outline of the college’s plan to support local food production. He appeared via a Zoom video platform. “It’s great to see you here, there’s so much going on as you’ll see today,” Tyndall said. “Our goal is to take back our food systems from far away to produce more local food which is healthier, creates more employment and allows ranchers to add value to their products.” He also noted a robust local food movement would tie the producers to local retailers and restaurants.

Gordon said it was “an honor to be here to learn about the local food movement in Fremont County and what the college is doing. I’ve already learned a lot,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over