Fire burned 2,000 acres Near Worland; 50% contained

The Neiber Fire, burning in grass and sagebrush south of Worland, is approximately 2,000 acres and 50% contained according to a Tweet from the Bureau of Land Management this morning.

A quick response Tuesday evening was provided by Washakie and Hot Springs county firefighters, Bighorn and Shoshone national forests, and the BLM including aerial resources along with firefighters on the ground.

The new fire is burning in the Pistol Draw area, some 20 miles south of Worland. This morning two T-2IA crews have been dispatched to the scene from The Palouse in Idaho and the Black Hats from South Dakota.