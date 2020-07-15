FCSD#25 Releases Rough Draft on Reopening

The Fremont County School District #25 school board released an initial draft for their Smart Start Leveled Reopening plan at this evenings meeting. The plan includes three different levels: Level 1 Open , Level 2 Hybrid, Level 3 Closed. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Flannigan said that developing a tiered/leveled opening plan is required by the state. The state must approve the school districts opening plan, the district must submit their plan to the state by August 3rd. The board will discuss the plan this week, with plans for public comments to be heard at a forum next week as well. The time/date has not yet been set for the public forum. Some highlights from the plan are spelled out below, you can view the full document link at the bottom of the page.



Level 1 Open Details:

In a Level 1 opening scenario , the majority of students are in buildings with exceptions for those with prohibitive medical conditions. Instruction is provided in the school building. Students that are unable to attend school in person due to doctor’s orders may be provided the following options:

-Remote learning

-Hybrid Education

-Home bound Instruction

-Fulltime Virtual Education through SPUR Academy



Level 2 Hybrid Opening Details:

A Level 2 opening scenario would be based on state and local health directives. Students receive instruction through a combination of onside, in building instruction, and offsite digital and hard copy instruction and practice.



Level 3 Closed Opening Details:

A Level 3 opening will require students to access adapted learning through virtual classrooms as a result of long term shut down due to an outbreak and/or confirmed COVID cases. This will be determined in collaboration with local and state health officials.

Screening at the door:

In a Level 1 or Level 2 Opening FCSD#25 will utilize health screening, increased sanitation practices and social distancing for primary health and safety strategies. All staff and students will be screened daily at their first check point of entry. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100.0 will be sent home and FCSD #25 Illness Protocols and Procedures will be put into place.



Social Distancing and Masks:

In a Level 1 or Level 2 opening six foot social distancing will be maintained whenever possible. When social distancing is not possible, masking will be required in FCSD #25.

Sanitation:

All FCSD #25 buildings and vehicles will be subjected to CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitation.

Food Service:

Level 1

Schools will follow all CDC guidelines for food service at each building. In order to maintain social distancing breakfast will be grab and go as students enter the building and go to their classrooms. Lunch will be brought to classrooms.

Level 2

While in buildings all Level 1 protocols will be followed. When offsite during hybrid learning parents and teachers will be informed via email, letters, texts and flyers on how they can stop by their students schools and pick up a combo of packaged breakfast and/or lunch.

Level 3

Meals will be available for pickup.

Transportation:

Level 1

FCSD #25 will provide transportation too and from school. All students will have their temperature taken, and symptom check before entering the bus. Anyone with a temp of over 100 will not be allowed to ride the bus.

Level 2 and 3

FCSD #25 may use vehicles to provide hot spots and materials to students in their home.

You can view the entirety of the document here.