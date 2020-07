Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, and the warming trend will continue into the weekend according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. Warm, dry conditions are expected to continue as well. The next chance of precipitation will be isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Today’s highs are projected to be 89 in Thermopolis and Worland, 88 in Shoshoni, 87 in Riverton, 85 in Jeffrey City, 83 in Lander and 76 in Dubois.