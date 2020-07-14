Thermopolis Received Status as Affiliate Wyo. Main Street

Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council, has announced its eight accredited communities for 2020.



Each year, Wyoming Main Street evaluates, selects and recommends qualifying Wyoming communities to Main Street America. Communities must meet 10 rigorous standards to qualify for accredited status, the top tier of recognition. Accredited Main Street communities have a proven track record of comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts, fostering strong public-private partnerships and actively preserving historic buildings, among meeting other standards.



The eight accredited Wyoming Main Street communities are:

Cheyenne

Evanston

Gillette

Green River

Laramie

Rawlins

Rock Springs

Sheridan



In addition, four Wyoming communities received affiliate status. Affiliate communities have demonstrated a commitment to revitalization and are on the pathway toward meaningful improvements in their downtown districts.



The four affiliate Wyoming Main Street communities are:

Douglas

Platte County

Sundance

Thermopolis



Learn more about how communities qualify for accreditation or affiliate status here.

“We’re very proud of all our Wyoming Main Street communities,” said Wyoming Main Street Program Manager, Linda Klinck. “They are all committed to the work of revitalizing and energizing their downtown districts. It is exciting, yet grueling, work that is critical to the overall success and health of Wyoming’s economy.”



In fiscal year 2020, 57 net new businesses and 186 net new jobs were created in these downtown districts.



Nationwide in 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in National Main Street Center communities.



“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s accredited and affiliate programs and their dedication to the revitalization of their commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center, in a press release. “Their hard work to advance strong local economies and improve the quality of life in their downtowns is what makes our national movement so powerful. Especially during these difficult times, the Main Street Network will be crucial to strengthening local economies and ensuring downtowns remain vibrant in the years to come.”