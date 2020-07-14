American Legion Baseball-Riverton Raiders

Breaking News

July 14, 2020
Wednesday, July 15:

Casper Crush at Riverton, 5 & 7 p.m. @ Roy Peck Field

Sunday, July 12

Riverton 4 Cheyenne Hawks 0 (Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas

Saturday, July 11

Torrington 10, Riverton 0 @ (Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas (10 run rule)

Wheatland 7, Riverton 0 @ Douglas Tournament

Friday, July 10

Douglas 6, Riverton 3 @ Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas

Thursday, July 9

Green River 7 Riverton 3 – conference game

Green River 17 Riverton 7 – conference game

Current Standings as of Sunday (courtesy Wyopreps.com)

A Northeast:

Casper Crush 24-10, 6-0

Douglas Cats 19-15, 2-4

Gillette Rustlers 18-25, 2-6

A Southeast:

Torrington Tigers 22-10, 6-2

Cheyenne Hawks 14-21, 4-4

Wheatland Lobos 12-15, 2-6

A West:

Cody Cubs 29-13, 11-0

Riverton Raiders 10-18-1, 6-6

Green River Knights 7-15, 2-2

Powell Pioneers 9-14, 3-6

Lovell Mustangs 6-20-1, 1-9

