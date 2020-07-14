American Legion Baseball-Riverton Raiders

Wednesday, July 15:
Casper Crush at Riverton, 5 & 7 p.m. @ Roy Peck Field
Sunday, July 12
Riverton 4 Cheyenne Hawks 0 (Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas
Saturday, July 11
Torrington 10, Riverton 0 @ (Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas (10 run rule)
Wheatland 7, Riverton 0 @ Douglas Tournament
Friday, July 10
Douglas 6, Riverton 3 @ Bolln Memorial Tournament in Douglas
Thursday, July 9
Green River 7 Riverton 3 – conference game
Green River 17 Riverton 7 – conference game
Current Standings as of Sunday (courtesy Wyopreps.com)
A Northeast:
Casper Crush 24-10, 6-0
Douglas Cats 19-15, 2-4
Gillette Rustlers 18-25, 2-6
A Southeast:
Torrington Tigers 22-10, 6-2
Cheyenne Hawks 14-21, 4-4
Wheatland Lobos 12-15, 2-6
A West:
Cody Cubs 29-13, 11-0
Riverton Raiders 10-18-1, 6-6
Green River Knights 7-15, 2-2
Powell Pioneers 9-14, 3-6
Lovell Mustangs 6-20-1, 1-9