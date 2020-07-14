Presidents Honor Roll at UW announced; 57 local students made the list

The University of Wyoming lists 42 students from Fremont County, Six students from Hot Springs County, and nine students from Washakie County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Fremont County Students are:

Crowheart

Ranelle Jean Hindman

Riley Rux

Dubois

Natalie Bills Baker

Amy Grant

Abbigail Hinkle

Amber M. Sessock

Kallen E. Smith

Katelyn R. Suda

Megan L. Yaracz

Hudson

Noah Ryan Knell

Lander

Allison N. Brown

Taurey Rosenhahn Carr

Caleb E. Cecrle

Kayley Beth Hart

Katrin Herden

Alexandra Joy Jacobson

Rachel P. Kauffman

Maria Kulow

Anne Peick

Sydney Polson

Danika R. Rohn

Connor Wilkinson

Madison Kristine Williams

Pavillion

Charles David Dechert

Kyle L. Hessling

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Troy Garret Cassity

Adam R. Conner

Micah R. Conner

Kaitlin Cunningham

Emily A. Dayton

Lena Kathleen Dechert

Nicholas Shane Fenton

Kate Blythe Gamble

Kathryn Jean Hazlewood

Rebekah L. Hutchison

Mackenzie Kellner

Shaylee L. Ketelhut

Brook T. Thompson

Kirstee Kaye Trees

Shoshoni

Katelyn Sims

Jason Thoren

Hot Springs County Students are:

Thermopolis

Chloe Renae Crosby

Amanda Dinsmore

Darren Carl Leonhardt

Hannah R. Ozmon

Jeffery W. Van Antwerp

Cade John-Martin Zupan

Washakie County Students are:

Ten Sleep

Madison Leigh Anderson

Clarissa A. Stephenson

Worland

Courtney Shauna Barrus

Riley J. Harman

Shania L. Hernandez

Callie Jewel Klinghagen

Alexandra Lee Mulhall

Tommi Olson

Levi D. Sinn