Presidents Honor Roll at UW announced; 57 local students made the list

The University of Wyoming lists 42 students from Fremont County, Six students from Hot Springs County, and nine students from Washakie County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Fremont County Students are:
Crowheart
Ranelle Jean Hindman
Riley Rux
Dubois
Natalie Bills Baker
Amy Grant
Abbigail Hinkle
Amber M. Sessock
Kallen E. Smith
Katelyn R. Suda
Megan L. Yaracz
Hudson
Noah Ryan Knell
Lander
Allison N. Brown
Taurey Rosenhahn Carr
Caleb E. Cecrle
Kayley Beth Hart
Katrin Herden
Alexandra Joy Jacobson
Rachel P. Kauffman
Maria Kulow
Anne Peick
Sydney Polson
Danika R. Rohn
Connor Wilkinson
Madison Kristine Williams
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Kyle L. Hessling
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Troy Garret Cassity
Adam R. Conner
Micah R. Conner
Kaitlin Cunningham
Emily A. Dayton
Lena Kathleen Dechert
Nicholas Shane Fenton
Kate Blythe Gamble
Kathryn Jean Hazlewood
Rebekah L. Hutchison
Mackenzie Kellner
Shaylee L. Ketelhut
Brook T. Thompson
Kirstee Kaye Trees
Shoshoni
Katelyn Sims
Jason Thoren
Hot Springs County Students are:
Thermopolis
Chloe Renae Crosby
Amanda Dinsmore
Darren Carl Leonhardt
Hannah R. Ozmon
Jeffery W. Van Antwerp
Cade John-Martin Zupan
Washakie County Students are:
Ten Sleep
Madison Leigh Anderson
Clarissa A. Stephenson
Worland
Courtney Shauna Barrus
Riley J. Harman
Shania L. Hernandez
Callie Jewel Klinghagen
Alexandra Lee Mulhall
Tommi Olson
Levi D. Sinn