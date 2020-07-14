Murdoch’s Opens Wednesday in Riverton

Wednesday is a big day for retail business in Riverton. The transformation of the former Safeway grocery store at Pershing and North Federal in Riverton has been completed and Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens in the morning.

Murdoch’s has been operating at 511 West Sunset since they purchased Linton’s Big R Store at that location in early January of 2019 and the Linton’s Big R in Powell.

According to the business’ web site, Murdoch’s is based in Bozeman, Montana. The chain operates 12 stores in Montana, one dozen stores in Colorado, one in Nebraska and one in Idaho. The chain also now operates seven stores in Wyoming with locations in Riverton, Powell, Rock Springs, Casper, Laramie, Evanston and Cheyenne.

Photos by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com

Outside displays were being placed on Tuesday morning at the new Murdoch’s store in Riverton.