FCSD# 25 Board to Adopt Budget; Review Reopening Plans for Fall

The Riverton School Board Wednesday night will conduct a public hearing on the District #25 planned budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 and to assess its 25 mills to help fund the district.

This meeting is also the first meeting for new Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Flanagan and the new Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach since the retirement of former Superintendent Terry Snyder and the elevation of Flanagan from Assistant Superintendent to the top job.

This meeting is the only one all year long that is held on a Wednesday as the budget adoption is set by state statute. The district’s total budget is $69.8 million dollars, $42-Million of which is the general fund:

The Trustees will also review the preliminary “back to school” plan for this fall which is being called a “Smart Start Leveled Reopening Overview.” Under the draft plan there are three levels:

Level 1: Open. The majority of students are in buildings with exceptions for those with prohibitive medical conditions. Instruction is provided in the school buildings. Students unable to attend school in person due to doctor’s orders may be provided the following options: Remote Learning; Hybrid Education, Homebound Instruction, Fulltime Virtual Education through SPUR Academy.

Level 2: Hybrid. Based on state and local health directives students receive instruction through a combination of onsite, in building instruction and offsite digital and hard copy instruction and practice. When offsite, all protocols and procedures from Level 1 will be followed.

Level 3: Closed. Students access Adapted Leaning through virtual classrooms as a result of long-term shut down due to an outbreak and/or confirmed COVID cases. This will be determined in collaboration with local and state health officials.

Each of the three levels have subsections related to use of buildings, transportation, the Aquatic Center, and other District facilities and events, including athletics. You may access the draft plan on the district’s website. Click on “Meetings” and then “July 15, 2020” to access the agenda and reports.