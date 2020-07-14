CWC to implement RIFs and Furloughs with funding loss

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees on Wednesday will vote on the second and final reading of the college’s 2020-2021 budget of $34.8 million dollars. This version of the budget is different from the First Reading as the college is facing a $1.1 million decrease in state funding, or about 10 percent as ordered by the Governor.

Willie Noseep, Vice President for Administrative Services, said the budget approved on Wednesday “may need to be amended during FY 21 if the state deems it necessary to implement deeper reductions,” in a memo to the board.

Knowing that budget reductions were coming, the college administration announced that there would be no salary increases this year, and that certain positions that were vacated earlier in the year would not be filled. Those positions are: Institutional Researcher, Maintenance Supervisor, Facilities Technician-Lander/Alpine Science Institute, Accounting Technician, International Recruiter, Student Recruiter, Counselor/Disabilities Service Coordinator.

Additionally, the CWC Cabinet has decided to implement furloughs during FY21 to help reduce expenses. The furlough will be implemented on a tiered structure, meaning the more an employee earns, the more furlough days they take. This includes President Dr. Brad Tyndall.

“Lastly, due to the large reductions in local and state funding, a Reduction in Force (RIF) will be implemented as well with the number of positions to be eliminated yet to be determined,” Noseep said in a report to the board.

It was in 2015 that the college had its last RIF that impacted some 33 employees and a third of the college’s budget.

Other business at the meeting will be a Student Success Monitoring Report that describes how well the college is meeting the Trustee’s established ends that relate to students.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Joanne Y. McFarland Health and Science Center, second floor room HS206. The meeting will also be teleconferenced on the Zoom Platform at https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162