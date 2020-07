Today will be a very pleasant day. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Tomorrow begins the next warm-up, with temperatures returning to the mid 90s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Today’s high temperatures will be 81 in Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 80 in Thermopolis and Worland, 79 in Riverton, 78 in Lander and 72 in Dubois.