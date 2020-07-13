Rendezvous Fireworks Cancelled: It’s Too Dry

Breaking News

Article Updated: July 13, 2020
Fireworks like the display above will have to wait year as the Riverton Rendezvous Fireworks Show on the Saturday of the Balloon Rally has been cancelled due to extremely dry conditions. WyoToday.com photo by Ernie Over

One of the most popular events during the Riverton Rendezvous Rendezvous is the annual fireworks show held on the Saturday evening of the celebration. This year’s show, however, has been cancelled because of drought conditions and the fire potential at and near the site.

Rendezvous Chairman Eric Carr said the decision to cancel the event was made by the fireworks provider, Jim Landis at Flying Phoenix Fireworks.

“If’s its too dry for the professional, then I’ll take his word for it,” Carr said late this afternoon.

The event is usually held on Griffey Hill NW of the city and is preceded by a ballon glow at the balloon launch field at CWC. “If there won’t be fireworks, I’m not sure if we’ll do the glow,” Carr said. “Time will tell.”

