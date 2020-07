Today and tomorrow will see a much appreciated relief from the heat, according to the National Weather Service Forecast office at Riverton Regional Airport. There is also a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms both afternoons. The rest of the week will be warmer and mainly dry.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 88 in Jeffrey City, 87 in Shoshoni, 86 in Riverton, 85 in Lander, 83 in Worland and Thermopolis and 73 in Dubois.