Nine more Positive Covid-19 Cases Reported Saturday

Saturday saw the one day high of new Coronavirus cases jump to 43 in Wyoming, the largest single one day record since the first case was reported in Sheridan back in March. There are now 1,506 laboratory confirmed cases statewide and 356 probable cases.

The growth in numbers indicates the community spread of the virus has not slowed, especially locally.

The number of confirmed cases grew by nine in Fremont County on Saturday and by one in Washakie County. This morning the total number of Covid-19 cases in Fremont County totals 344 with 43 probable. Washakie County’s total is 34 with five probable. Hot Springs County remains at nine cases with three probable.

Fremont County has seen 14 new confirmed cases since Friday.

Of the County’s total 356 cases, 304 have recovered leaving 52 active cases. Washakie County has nine active cases.