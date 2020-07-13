Moderate Drought Expected to Continue Locally

The 8 to 14 day outlook from the National Weather Service favors above average temperatures and below normal precipitation through mid-July.

Temperatures will continue to warm up this week. Drier weather along with gusty winds bring fire concerns through this week.

As of July 13, 2020, 43% of state is in moderate drought. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions continue for much of Wyoming. Severe Drought conditions exist over parts of Natrona, Niobrara, and Northern Wyoming.

The chart below references the relative humidity expected Tuesday which, with winds, could result in enhanced fire conditions.

The chances of severe weather are marginal across most of the state.