Lander’s Middle Fork River just a trickle these days

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River through Lander is now little more than a trickle as Irrigators above the city have diverted most of the water.

In prior years, with such a low flow, health warnings have been issued due to high bacterial counts in the slow moving stream. But this year, no warning yet according to RaJean Strube Fossen, Lander’s Assistant Mayor.

“No health warning and we have not had to post that for 2 years now, but it will be a dry year and all the irrigators are using their share to get the hay irrigated,” Strube-Fossen told Wyotoday.com in an email. “The State Engineer’s office and the irrigators may start regulating the river soon. Regulation usually starts at about 100 CFS and we are sitting there right now. An irrigators meeting is scheduled for July 23rd.”