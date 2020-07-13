Lander Region Interns make big contributions to wildlife

The partnership between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Water for Wildlife Foundation goes beyond habitat improvements and water projects. Over the last six years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Water for Wildlife Foundation have partnered to provide 14 internship opportunities to college students majoring in wildlife/fisheries biology and management or other closely related fields. This internship has proven to be very beneficial to the interns, Game and Fish, and Water for Wildlife. In fact, because of the program’s success, it was expanded in 2019 to three intern positions, with two hired during the summer and the third in the fall.

The interns get to experience a variety of work and interact with several different individuals while participating in the program. They spend approximately half of their time with Water for Wildlife and the other half with Game and Fish. Their work with Game and Fish differs from year to year depending on the projects the department is working on and can entail anything from answering calls and selling licenses at the front counter to assisting with habitat project monitoring and implementation. Projects also range from fish sampling in the backcountry or by boat on local reservoirs to assisting with big game classifications and big game collaring studies. Additionally, interns have the opportunity to work with our large carnivore personnel on human/livestock conflict situations and processing animals trapped for conflict or research projects.

While working with Water for Wildlife, interns experience how non-governmental organizations operate and how the work they do ties in with on-the-ground management of wildlife and wildlife habitat. These opportunities have entailed the organization of hundreds of past water projects into a comprehensive database as well as making all of this information available online and available to the general public. Interns have also had the opportunity to work on fundraising, education, and creating museum displays. Having the opportunity to work with both entities has given the interns the opportunity to see how governmental and non-governmental organizations can work together to complete a wide range of projects that neither could accomplish on their own.

The internships have become very popular over the past several years and we now have over 50 very qualified applicants each year for the three positions. These individuals are hardworking, dedicated to the resource, and ready to learn. Many past interns have gone on to find work in their field and the Game and Fish has hired multiple interns into other seasonal or full-time positions. It’s pretty clear that the future of wildlife conservation is in good hands.

Intern Jacob Stoinski, Game and Fish employees Jason Hunter and Shawonda Fontaine, members of the Rawlins BLM Field Office and other volunteers coordinated by the interns. A total of four guzzlers were installed on the same day in very rough terrain. The interns coordinated the entire project, including wrangling dozens of volunteers, while working with Game and Fish, BLM, Water For WIldlife and Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation.