Happy Days was Happy, Happy, Happy

Pharrell Williams could’ve been in Riverton this past Sunday singing his hit Happy because most everyone was during the first Riverton Happy Days.

The Wyotoday.com and Wind River Radio Network’s .5K was also a big hit with many laughs as folks jogged, walked, were pulled in wagons, or pushed in office chairs for the Five-Tenths of a kilometer fun event.

The only complaint heard during the day of downtown vendors, music and food and games was the temperature as the thermometer soared into the mid to high 90s, made even hotter with the hot asphalt street.

See the photos below: