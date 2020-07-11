Wyoming Arts Council Grant Funding to Local Groups

The Wyoming Arts Council has awarded $655,215 in Community Support Grants to 122 organizations, arts programs, and non-profit organizations throughout the state for programs and services scheduled from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. A number of Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie county organizations received grants

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant category open to 501(c)(3) organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges, and school districts and supports specific projects or provides operational support within the fiscal year.

Local recipients are: Arts in Action; GTO: Arts in Action; 2020-2021 Season, $4,847.00 Big Horn Basin Nature and Discovery Center Joint Powers Board for Children’s Outdoor Learning Area, $2,000 Central Wyoming College/Dept. of V&P Arts for Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concerts in the Park, $2,757 Community Entry Services, Riverton Lander Art Center for Art for All, $9,728 Lander Community Concerts Association, season support, $6,603 Lander Cycling Club, Lander Bike Racks for Beauty, $4,988 Maker Space 307, Adaptation and Craft Thinking, $10,915 Northern Arapaho Tribe/Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Home Again, $2,000 NOWOODSTOCK, XX, $4,562 Promoting Arts in Lander Schools, $10,504 The Museum of the American West, Lander, Native American Dance Series, $3,276 Washakie Museum, Arts Programs for Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin, $8,526 Wyoming Artists’ Association Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company, Using an Artistic Advantage, $6,845 Wyoming State BBQ Championship and Bluegrass Festival, $2,000 Wyoming Writers, Inc., Riverton, 47th Annual Conference, $5090 Wyoming Arts Council

Grant applications are panel reviewed. Applications requesting operating and project support were reviewed by an eight-member panel. The community members and arts partners, who served on that panel were: Oona Doherty, Jackson Hole Center for the Arts Creative Initiatives Director, Amara Fehring, Central Wyoming College Digital Content and Marketing Specialist, Dr. Ben Markley, University of Wyoming Assistant Professor, Director of Jazz Studies, Jazz Area Coordinator, Shawn Reese, Wyoming Business Council Chief Executive Officer, Micah Richardson, Wyoming Community Foundation Director of Communications and Programs, Ann Ruble, The Nicolaysen Art Museum Executive Director, and Lindley Rust, Outpost Jackson Hole Media Manager and Author, Photographer.

Applications requesting Arts Learning funding were reviewed by a seven-member panel. The community members and arts partners, who served on that panel were: Chris Dresang, Assistant Principal, Natrona County High School, Tiger Robison, Educator, University of Wyoming, Ilaine Brown, CTE Education Consultant, Wyoming Department of Education, Lisa Simmons, Associate Curator of Education and Outreach, National Museum of Wildlife Art, Danny Belanger, Director of Arts Education and Accessibility, Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, Kathleen Frye, Assistant Professor, Art & Art History, University of Wyoming, and Leah Shlachter, Adult Program Coordinator, Teton County Library.

Organizations can also apply for supplemental funding in the areas of Arts Learning, Rural Arts Access, Professional Development, and Folk and Traditional Arts. Supplemental funding requests were reviewed by Arts Council staff.

The panel’s recommendations went to the Wyoming Arts Council board for approval awarding $655,215.

More information is available on the Arts Council website,including a complete list of grants awarded, listed alphabetically by organization name and including grant funding by type – https://wyoarts.state.wy.us/grants/grants-awarded/.

For more information, contact Kelsey Giroux, Community Development and DEI Specialist with the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-630-3918 or kelsey.giroux1@wyo.gov.

