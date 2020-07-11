Six New Coronavirus Cases in Fremont County Friday

The Community Spread of the coronavirus continues in Fremont County with six more confirmed cases reported on Friday making 20 total cases identified in the last seven days. Since the pandemic hit locally in March, Fremont County has now registered 341 confirmed cases and 43 probable with 303 cases recovered. The total local active cases number 81. There is one hospitalized in Riverton this week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9 local deaths.

Hot Springs: 9 confirmed cases (3 probable) 0 deaths

Washakie: 38 confirmed cases (5 probable) 5 deaths

Wyoming: 1,488 confirmed cases, (351 probable) 21 deaths

The State Health Department said disease experts believe COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person mainly through close contact. People without symptoms may spread the virus, which is why it is recommended to wear a mask.

WDH Recommendations to keep yourself and other safe