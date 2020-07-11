Six New Coronavirus Cases in Fremont County Friday

The Community Spread of the coronavirus continues in Fremont County with six more confirmed cases reported on Friday making 20 total cases identified in the last seven days. Since the pandemic hit locally in March, Fremont County has now registered 341 confirmed cases and 43 probable with 303 cases recovered. The total local active cases number 81. There is one hospitalized in Riverton this week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9 local deaths.
Hot Springs: 9 confirmed cases (3 probable) 0 deaths
Washakie: 38 confirmed cases (5 probable) 5 deaths
Wyoming: 1,488 confirmed cases, (351 probable) 21 deaths
The State Health Department said disease experts believe COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person mainly through close contact. People without symptoms may spread the virus, which is why it is recommended to wear a mask.
WDH Recommendations to keep yourself and other safe
- Follow public health orders.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t practical.
- Stay home when sick and avoid other people unless you need medical attention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
- Long-term care and healthcare facilities should follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.