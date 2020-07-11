Fremont County Elections: Early Voting Begins Monday

Absentee ballots went out last week to any voter who had requested one. Absentee ballots are available by calling the Election Office or dropping by the Election Office in the Courthouse in Lander Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to pick one up for yourself!!

We are starting Early Absentee Voting on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Election Office in the Courthouse in Lander. If you received a ballot in the mail and want to run it through a machine like at the polls, you can bring it in and do that!!! If you hadn’t asked for an absentee but are ready to make your selections and run the ballot through the machine—this might be what works for you!! Absentee voting of all types will end on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

As always—you may vote at the polls on election day too and our Vote Centers will be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. You may vote at ANY one of the Vote Centers in the county on that day.

VOTE CENTERS

Lander Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse

Ft. Washakie School Gym

Kinnear Fire Hall

Dubois School Administration Building

Wyoming Indian High School Gym

Riverton Fairgrounds—Fremont Center

Arapahoe Charter School

Shoshoni Senior Citizen’s Center

Voter registration drives continue throughout July, but you can register at the Election Office in the Courthouse in Lander, any City or Town Clerk’s Office or the Northern Arapaho Tribal Enrollment Office in Ethete. If you still can’t make a drive, or get to the other registrars, give the Election Office a call and we’ll make sure we get you registered to vote!!