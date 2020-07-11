Darrel Robison, 66, of Riverton passed away at his home on Friday, February 7, 2020. A “Remembrance Get Together of Family and Friends” will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Teter Park in Riverton from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Please come share a memory or story.

Darrel Lee Robison was born on October 31, 1953 in Joplin, MO to Virgil Lee and Frieda Lois (Hopper) Robison. He grew up in Riverton and graduated with the class of 1972 from Lander Valley High School. He was a lifelong Fremont County resident except for a short period between 2001 and 2013 when he lived in Gillette.

On August 29, 1980 he married Rose Hubbard in Lander, WY. Together they raised five children and celebrated 39 years together last August.

Darrel worked most of his life in road construction and as a laborer.

He enjoyed fishing, the casinos, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Robison; son, John Robison; daughters, Joy (Mark) Tutor, Jessica Robison, Sherry Robison, and Crystal (Matt Baker) Robison; grandchildren, Johnathan, Alexandrea, Jaymye, Stormy, Jennifer, Sherenna, Ricky, Jaide, Julia, David, Zechariah, and Aberham; and great grandchild, Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Frieda Robison; sister, Sherry Robison; and grandson, Timothy Tutor.

