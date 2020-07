Celena Marie Aragon, 28, passed away at her home in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

All night Vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 117 Deadhorse Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming, beginning at 6:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the same address.

Burial will follow in Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete, WY.

