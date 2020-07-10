Steer-a-Year garnered 147 cattle for UW Athletes

At the end of July, the Cowboy Joe Club Steer-a-Year program will finish its season when the last of 147 head of cattle go to market. The Wyoming agricultural community does a great job each year of participating by donating cattle to the UW athletics program.

“It’s a great way for the Ag community to become involved with the athletics program,” says Doug Hixon who heads up the Steer-a-Year program. “These folks are more than happy to help UW’s student-athletes who have graduated from Wyoming high schools. I’ve known a lot of these great people for 30 years, and they are terrific UW supporters.”

Senior Associate Athletics Director and Cowboy Joe Club head Randy Welniak is very appreciative of the work Hixon does. “We are fortunate to have Doug spearheading the program. Not only is he one of the most respected individuals in the cattle industry, he is also highly regarded and recognized around the state of Wyoming.”