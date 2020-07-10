Breaking News

Kanye West Registers to Vote in Wyoming For First Time

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: July 10, 2020
Comments Off on Kanye West Registers to Vote in Wyoming For First Time
Kanye West image courtesy of Precision Video

Kanye West just recently announced that he is running for President of The United States. West also registered to vote in Park County and filmed a video to show how easy the process is. West and his wife Kim Kardashian have long been advocates for returning voting rights to ex-felons in the United States. After speaking to a staff member , West explained in the video from Precision Videos that felons can apply to restore those voting rights.

Post navigation

Posted in: