CWC Announces the Spring 2020 President’s and Deans’s List Honorees.

The 2020 spring semester grades have been computed and more than 180 students have earned the honor of appearing on the president’s and the dean’s list at Central Wyoming College.

We are extremely proud of the students who have accomplished this honor. Maintaining an exemplary grade point average as a full-time student during normal circumstances is a great accomplishment, maintaining a high GPA after having to move to virtual means because of COVID-19 is something to truly celebrate. ” Dr. Brad Tyndall, CWC president

The following students are 2020 President’s List honorees. These students are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) and have earned a 4.0 GPA.

Jordan Atencio, Brooklynn Balius, Cadey Barney, Merdan Bayramov, Allee Berg, Ashley Brimeyer, Daniel Cardenas-Martinez, Cody Chancellor, Mariah Childs, Morgan Cousins, Nicole Davis, Tanner Denton, Dustin Dickinson, Andrea Dolbow, Anamarija Durajlija, Ashley Eckley, Mason Erickson, Nathaniel Esposito, Peter Fahey, Megan Fender, Cole Finn, Carlee Flanagan, Alli Forster, Jake Fossey, Cody Frazier, Sarah Goad, Trisha Hales, Maya Hardie, Kayla Hay, Lexi Herbert, Autumn Hnilicka, Jaclyn Hudson, Sean Hughes, Noah Hutchinson, Joanna Irvin, Said Jimenez, Karla Jimenez Vazquez, Bridger Kimber, Iryna Kitami, Kirsten Knezovich, Talia Kusmin, Aydria Ladd, Journey LeBeau, Oaklee Lerohl, Kendra Leseberg, Whitney Lester, Jen Lipps, Meagan Lym, Courtney Martin, Melissa Merritt, Ally Mitchell, Meridian Montoya, Daniel Morales, Mary Moyle, Leslie Najera, Jayden Nelson, Denise Nelson-Marchetti, Sahara Nestell, Angel Neyland, Destynn Ojeda, JenniferPerson, Heather Petsche, Faith Pfeifer, Kyle Phister, Numark Ricafranca, Marcella Roman, Melissa Rutkowske, Beau Saindon, Callie Schamber, Tanner Selvig, Kyra Sponenburgh, Rylen Steckelberg, Ashley Steffen, Trysta Stingley, Janelle Streeter, Leticia Strickland, Sadie Sturman, Wakiza Thayer, Jay Tyndall, Morgan Vanetti, Shelby Weltz, Aubri Whatcott, Alisha Willard, and Ferlon Willow Jr.

The 2020 Dean’s List honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Shaylee Adamson, Zipporah Anderle, Kodi Anesi, Siona Astorga, Florenzo Bauer, Bailey Baxter, Austin Bennett, Kedrick Bohanan, Kortnie Bolte, Chase Boltz, Hunter Bradshaw, Rossi Brownell, Brady Carey, Brittany Carmical, Brandon Carver, Casey Chancellor, Kathy Clymore, Carly Connor, Lexi Cornell, Antoine Day, Micaiah Dolence, Julia Dorothy, Shaylynn Durgin, Caitland Erickson, Sadie Forney, David Gard, Amanda Gardner, Serdar Gayybov, Sasha Georgeson, Samantha Gray, Heather Guidry, Miranda Hammer, Kyleen Harding, Sky Harding, Kayley Harrison, Ella Hauck, Gregory Hernandez, Ethan Highsmith, Blake Howard, Leah Huckaby, Shandra Hunt, Lilian Irvin, Kaitlyn Jahnke, Jeffrey Johnson, Syonia Jordan, Perlene Keller, Elana Klein, Brayden Kovick, Jonah Kreitzer, Lizzy Larson, Anna Lindblom, Ike Lynn, Cassie Maloff, Julia Masson, Mati May, Mackie McDonald, Shanna Miller, Gwendalyn Murphy, Mercedes Nanamkin, Amelia Nolan, Abigail Page, Marko Pavlovic, Aiyana Perez, Jennifer Peszynski, Anthony Petsche, Hope Pfeifer, Wirthe Pingetzer, Nancy Pinson, Treyson Rasmussen, Babie Robinson, Dan Roden, Keller Rogers, Myra Rudolph, Maria Sanchez-Franco, Layne Sanderson, Darby Schooner, Madison Seaman, Scarlett Sisemore, Jacob Smith, Shaina Solon, Matt Stacey, Elliott Stafford, Katelyn Sullivan, Kerim Velbayev, Sydney Wehr, Aspen West, Mindy Whiteplume, Kayla Williams, Ayanah Winsor, and James Woods.

CWC congratulates these students on their accomplishments.