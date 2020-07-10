Community Spread of Virus continues, 14 cases this week

Public Health Officials in Fremont County and elsewhere continue to advise residents to social distance and wear masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. People who have the virus but do not know it can shed the virus to those around them. Five new cases were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday in Fremont County, making 14 new cases in the past seven days for a total of 336 total cases since the first case was reported in March. The WDH also reports 43 probable cases. Of those, 295 have been recorded as recovered leaving 84 active cases. One county resident is hospitalized in Riverton and there have been nine local deaths.

Washakie County’s total has also risen this week to 37 with five more probable and 29 recovered with eight active cases and five deaths.

Hot Springs County’s numbers have held steady at nine cases and three probable and no deaths.

The State Health Department said disease experts believe COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person mainly through close contact. People without symptoms may spread the virus, which is why it is recommended to wear a mask.

WDH Recommendations to keep yourself and other safe