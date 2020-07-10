Chancey Williams headlines 2020 Fremont County Fair

Hold on to your hats because, “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.” The theme of this year’s Fremont County Fair is living up to its name as Fair Manager Pat Hart announced this morning that County Music Star and Wyoming’s own Chancey Williams will bring his 250 Tour to the Grand Arena on Friday, July 31st. Tickets for the Williams show are only being sold on the entertainers website, chanceywilliams.com. The entertainment portion of the fair was just firmed-up after being in limbo due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the PRCA Rodeo this year, the Fair will feature Bullriding on Tuesday, July 28th. On Wednesday the 29th, it will be Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling. Thursday’s entertainment will be Anything Goes such as the Redneck Relay, and on Saturday, August 1st, the always popular Demolition Derby during the 10 County Chaos. Tickets for the night shows, except Williams’, will go on sale Monday

Tickets are available only at www.fremontcountyfair.org. Due to Covid-19, limited number of tickers are available. Wearing a mask is encouraged and the individual who comes with the “coolest” mask could win a prize.